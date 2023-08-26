De Paula Slam Headlines Rancho Rout

August 26, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Just one night after seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end, the Quakes used a pair of six-run innings to get back on track, as they thumped the Lake Elsinore Storm on Friday night at LoanMart Field, winning by a final of 12-5.

Josue De Paula ripped his first career grand slam as part of a six-run seventh inning, helping to put the game away and give Rancho three of four in the series so far.

The Quakes scored six times in the second inning against rehabbing Padre Tim Hill and took a commanding 6-0 lead. Jose Izarra, Sam Mongelli, Jordan Thompson and Thayron Liranzo all had run-scoring hits in the inning.

Rancho starter Gabe Emmett cruised through the first four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth, as the Storm scored four off Emmett and five in the inning, pulling to within a run at 6-5.

The Storm threatened again in the seventh, as Kelvin Bautista walked the bases loaded. Kelvin Ramirez (4-2) came out of the bullpen though and protected the one-run lead, getting the Quakes to the bottom of the seventh, where they broke the game open.

De Paula's second homer of the year capped the six-run outburst and put Rancho in the driver's seat at 12-5.

The Quakes (24-28, 63-55) will send Roque Gutierrez (0-3) to the hill on Saturday night in game five of the series. The Storm will answer with Enmanuel Pinales (2-0) at 6:30pm.

Saturday is Earthquake Preparedness Night, with post-game Fireworks, thanks to California Earthquake Authority. Gates open at 5:30pm and tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.