Rawhide Even Series in San Bernardino

August 26, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







San Bernardino, CA- The Rawhide's 4-3 victory over Inland Empire Friday night evened the series in San Bernardino. Wyatt Wendell earned his fourth win of the year after pitching 5.1 innings for Visalia. The Denver native only allowed one earned run off five hits and one walk.

The Rawhide jumped ahead early with a three-run first inning. Jose Fernandez drove in Druw Jones, Jansel Luis, and Alvin Guzman with a bases clearing double down the left field line. In the sixth, Fernandez drove in his fourth run of the night with a triple. He drove in all four Rawhide runs in the contest.

Gunnar Groen had one of his best appearances out of the Rawhide bullpen. He allowed one run off three hits in 2.1 innings . Kyle Amendt pitched 1.1 perfect innings to earn his second save of the year and maintain his 0.00 ERA.

Rawhide look to take the series lead Saturday at 6:35pm at San Manuel Stadium.

