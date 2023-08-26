Giants Fall 5-2, Lose Fourth Straight to Modesto

The San Jose Giants suffered a fourth consecutive loss to Modesto this week with a 5-2 setback to the Nuts on Friday night at Excite Ballpark. Modesto never looked back after a three-run top of the fourth inning on their way to another victory in the series. With the loss, the Giants (63-55 overall, 23-29 second half) have now dropped eight of their 10 second half meetings against the Nuts.

Bryce Eldridge (2-for-4) and Quinn McDaniel (2-for-4) had two singles apiece to lead San Jose offensively in defeat.

The Giants jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a single run in the bottom of the second. Justin Wishkoski led off with a single before a walk to Charlie Szykowny put runners on first and second. McDaniel followed by grounding into a 6-4-3 double play, but Luke Shliger then delivered a clutch two-out hit as he grounded a single into right plating Wishkoski with the first run of the game.

Meanwhile, Nomar Medina started on the mound for San Jose and began his night with three scoreless innings. Medina retired eight of the first nine batters he faced and was then able to pitch around a pair of two-out walks in the top of the third. Tai Peete singled with two runners on, but Brock Rodden was thrown out at the plate by center fielder Turner Hill on the play to end the third inning.

The Nuts, however, rallied for three runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good. Lazaro Montes drew a walk to leadoff and immediately scored the tying run when the next batter, Luis Suisbel, blasted a double off the fence in straightaway center. Aidan Smith followed with a single to left plating Suisbel giving Modesto a 2-1 lead before Gabe Moncada smacked an RBI double down the right field line for a 3-1 margin.

The Nuts added another run in the top of the fifth as Colt Emerson greeted new pitcher Cole Lansville with a leadoff double and eventually was at third base with two outs. Lansville then struck out Suisbel, but the strike three pitch skipped away from the catcher Shliger allowing Emerson to score extending the Modesto lead to 4-1.

The Giants answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth as P.J. Hilson, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday on Friday, led off with a ringing double off the fence in left center. A passed ball then advanced Hilson to third before Hill's groundout scored the run to bring San Jose within 4-2.

The Nuts though got the run right back in the top of the sixth to push their lead to 5-2. With Lansville still on the mound, back-to-back two-out singles from Rodden and Emerson before a walk to Peete loaded the bases. Then with Montes at the plate, another Lansville wild pitch scored a run as Rodden came home with the fifth Modesto tally of the contest.

Shaddon Peavyhouse earned the win for the Nuts with six strong innings and only two runs (one earned) allowed. Peavyhouse walked two and struck out six. The Giants managed only two hits after the fifth inning - an Eldridge single off the wall in the eighth and a McDaniel single in the ninth. Natanael Garabitos picked-up his sixth save of the season with a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

Medina (4-8) was saddled with the loss after yielding three runs (all earned) on six hits over four innings. He walked three and struck out two.

The Nuts out-hit the Giants by a 10-8 margin.

Quinn McDaniel had his first two hits with the Giants in Friday's loss to Modesto

The Giants continue their series against Modesto on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:00 PM. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

