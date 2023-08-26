Franzen, Grizzlies Outdueled By Ports 1-0

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (70-48, 34-18) were declawed by the Stockton Ports (44-74, 19-33) 1-0 Friday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies stumbled to 34-18 (.654) in the second half, 37-19 (.661) in their last 56 games and 47-22 (.681) in their last 69 contests. Fresno fell to 36-6 when allowing three runs or fewer (23-2 at home) and 22-14 in one-run games (16-7 at home). The Grizzlies hold a three-game lead over the Modesto Nuts in the second half standings with 14 contests to go (six versus Modesto).

The Ports scored the lone run in the top of the second on a Bjay Cooke RBI double to right (Daniel Amaral dove and missed the ball). Stockton's pitching staff accomplished the rest. Athletics' #7 overall prospect Luis Morales tossed four scoreless innings in his best start with the squad. Morales allowed two hits and one walk while punching out a pair. Lefty Garrett Irvin (8-1) earned the win after two shutout frames, fanning three. Franck De La Rosa followed with one and one-third innings of clean baseball. Finally, Blaze Pontes wrapped up his ninth save of the season with four strikeouts.

The Grizzlies offense mustered three hits. Jesus Bugarin roped a double while Kyle Karros and Amaral managed singles. Karros reached base three times, Amaral found his way on twice and Bryant Betancourt drew a pinch-hit walk. Fresno southpaw Caleb Franzen (3-5) took the tough-luck loss after tying his career-high with six innings of work. Franzen permitted one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven. Sergio Sanchez (1.0 IP) and Austin Becker (2.0 IP) did not give up a hit or walk out of the bullpen. The series continues tomorrow evening from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies Pitching (9.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K)

- 3B Kyle Karros (1-2, 2 BB)

- RF Daniel Amaral (1-2, HBP)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (1-4, 2B)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- Ports Pitching (9.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 10 K)

- SS Bjay Cooke (1-3, 2B, RBI)

- CF Jonah Cox (1-3, R, SB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday August 26 Stockton

Ports

(Home) Stockton RHP Alejandro Manzano (0-0, 2.25) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (6-2, 4.60) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Both teams turned a pair of double plays.

The Ports stole four bases and were caught twice from Cole Carrigg (six total attempts).

