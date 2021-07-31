Pitching Leads Sea Dogs to a Doubleheader Sweep

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (47-27) swept a doubleheader from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (34-39) Saturday night at Hadlock Field winning game one 6-4 and game two 1-0. With the win in game one, the Sea Dogs ended a three-game slide.

Victor Santos tossed a complete game in game one, while Ronaldo Hernandez and Hudson Bloom each homered as the Sea Dogs defeated the Fisher Cats 6-4.

Santos (2-2), making his first start in the Red Sox organization, held the Fisher Cats to four runs on nine hits in the seven-inning contest. He struck out five and did not walk a batter. Santos was acquired by the Red Sox from the Phillies on July 17, 2021, as the player to be named later in the CJ Chatham trade.

Ronaldo Hernandez hit his tenth home run of the season in the second inning to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

New Hampshire took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on a Chavez Young RBI single and a Jordan Groshans sacrifice fly.

Hudson Potts tied the game at two with a solo home run to left-center field in the fifth inning, his seventh of the season.

Devlin Granberg broke the 2-2 tie with a 2-run double with the bases loaded in the sixth inning. A Hudson Potts sacrifice fly and a Kole Cottam RBI single capped off a four-run inning.

Samad Taylor added a two-run homer in the seventh for the Fisher Cats.

Casey Lawrence (1-1) took the loss for New Hampshire allowing five runs in five hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked one.

The Sea Dogs took game two 1-0 in a game that featured outstanding pitching from both starters. The Sea Dogs were held to two hits, while Andrew Politi limited the Fisher Cats to three hits in the game.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Nick Sogard tripled down the right-field line and scored on a wild pitch by Quinones and a throwing error on catcher Ryan Gold.

Politi (5-7) scattered three hits over six shutout innings to earn the win. He struck out eight and walked two.

Jose Disla (1) pitched a scoreless ninth in his 2021 season debut to earn the save.

Quinones (0-2) suffered the loss allowing one unearned run on two hits. He struck out seven and walked two.

Portland is now 21-6 in the month of July; it marks just the fifth time in franchise history that the Sea Dogs have won 20 games in a month.

The Sea Dogs and the Fisher Cats conclude the six-game series Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM. The Sea Dogs have not yet announced a starter. New Hampshire will send righty Maximo Castillo (7-2, 4.92) to the mound. Radio coverage on the WPEI Sea Dogs Radio Network, built by General Dynamics/ Bath Iron Works, begins at 12:45 PM. The game is also available on MiLB.TV.

