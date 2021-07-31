July 31, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 31, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







THREE STRAIGHT LOSSES - The Sea Dogs dropped their third-straight game to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats last night 5-3. Portland has not lost three-consecutive games since they dropped four-in-a-row to the Somerset Patriots, June 23 - June 26.

LET'S PLAY TWO - The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will play two, seven inning games tonight as part of a postponed game earlier in the week due to inclement weather. Portland this year have swept two doubleheaders, lost two and has split one against opponents.

GOMEZ HAD A FANTASTIC JULY - Rio Gomez tossed 1.0 perfect inning in relief for Portland with one strikeout last night, extending his phenomenal month of July. During the month of July, Gomez has appeared in seven games and has tossed 9.0 innings allowing seven hits while striking out 10. He has not allowed a run or walk during that time.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND, CHRIS MURPHY - LHP Chris Murphy has been promoted to AA from A+ Greenville Drive. Murphy started 14 games for the Drive and had a 5-3 record with 4.21 ERA. He pitched 68.1 innings allowing 36 runs (32 earned) on 62 hits while walking 23 and striking out 81. According to MLB.com, Murphy is ranked as the #17 top prospect in the Boston Red Sox system.

DE JESUS RETURNS - LHP Enmanuel De Jesus has returned to the Sea Dogs after a short stint with the Worcester Red Sox. De Jesus has been a starter and come out of the bullpen for Portland this season. He is 3-2 with a 5.34 ERA and has appeared in 12 games, while starting seven. De Jesus has tossed 32.0 innings allowing 24 runs (19 earned) on 41 hits while walking 12 and striking out 37.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Victor Santos and RHP Andrew Politi will be on the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight during the doubleheader. Santos will start game one, making his first start in the Red Sox organization. He originally made his Red Sox organizational debut 7/22 vs Harrisburg and tossed 3.0 innings in relief and allowed one run on three hits while striking out two. Politi will start game two. He has appeared in two relief outings coming in after Chris Sale during his rehab appearances. Politi last pitched 7/25 vs Harrisburg out of the bullpen and pitched 4.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out five.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.