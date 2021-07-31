Reading Losses Battle to Patriots

The Reading Fightin Phils were topped by the Somerset Patriots 8-2 on a packed Saturday night. Arquimedes Gamboa extended his on-base streak with a walk and a base hit, successfully reaching in 21 straight games.

Reading scored first in the second as Madison Stokes tripled and was brought home by Josh Stephen.

Three homers bolstered the Patriots offense. Aaron Palensky had a two run bomb, followed by Oswald Peraza's solo shot. Max Burt smashed one over the fence for two more runs.

The Fightins tacked on one in the bottom of the sixth as Grenny Cumana plated Brock Stassi.

But, the Patriots took it right back in the seventh as Peraza touched home making it 6-2.

Somerset added two in the top of the eighth as well.

Noah Skirrow (L, 0-1) allowed three home runs to the Patriots for five runs on seven hits. Kyle Dohy was first out of the bullpen throwing two clean frames with just one hit. Billy Sullivan followed letting up one unearned run and striking out the side. Carlo Reyes took the eighth and ninth, where two unearned runs scored.

