Patriots Overpower R-Phils in 8-2 Win

Reading, Penn. - Three home runs powered the Somerset Patriots (47-29) to a 8-2 win over the Reading Fightin' Phils (30-47) Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Somerset trailed 1-0 heading to the third after a Josh Stephen RBI single gave Reading the lead in the bottom of the second. The Patriots hit two home runs in the third inning, including a two-run shot from Aaron Palensky (2) and a solo homer from Oswald Peraza (6) to take a 3-1 lead.

The next inning, Max Burt (4) sent a two-run home run over the left-field fence to extend the Patriots lead to 5-1.

Somerset added three runs later in the night on a Peraza stolen base paired with a throwing error in the seventh and a Bryson Stott two-run fielding error at second base in the ninth.

Wandy Peralta continued his rehab assignment Saturday night and struck out the side in his one inning of work. Luis Medina (W, 3-1) came on in relief in the second and allowed two runs over 4.0+ innings. Noah Skirrow (L, 0-1) yielded five runs on seven hits over four innings to take the loss.

The Patriots and Fightin' Phils conclude their series Sunday night. First pitch at FirstEnergy Stadium is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

