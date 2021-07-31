Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks
July 31, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (41-35, 6.0 GB, 4th SW Div) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (46-28, 0.0 GB, 1st SW Div)
RHP Elvin Rodriguez (3-2, 5.66 ERA) VS. LHP Juan Hillman (7-2, 3.69 ERA)
SATURDAY, juLY 31 / 7:05 PM / UPMC PARK
GAME #77 / HOME GAME #41 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 VS. AKRON, 1:35 PM - UPMC PARK
RHP Jesus Rodriguez (1-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Morris (0-0, 0.54 ERA)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 3 AT HARRISBURG, 6:30 PM - FNB FIELD
TBA vs. TBA
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4 AT HARRISBURG, 6:30 PM - FNB FIELD
TBA vs. TBA
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves suffered their second consecutive loss on Friday night at UPMC Park, dropping the fourth game of their series with the Akron RubbeDucks 7-4. Chance Kirby logged a quality start for Erie behind 6.1 innings, and Spencer Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, and two runs scored. Chance Kirby earned his second quality start of the season for Erie, but ran into trouble in the seventh inning when Akron loaded the bases with one out. The frame became a nightmare for Erie pitching, as they made a pair of pitching changes, dealt with two errors, and allowed five total runs to score. Offensively, Torkelson, Brady Policelli, and Andre Lipcius all hit home runs for the SeaWolves.
