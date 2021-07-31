Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks

ERIE SEAWOLVES (41-35, 6.0 GB, 4th SW Div) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (46-28, 0.0 GB, 1st SW Div)

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (3-2, 5.66 ERA) VS. LHP Juan Hillman (7-2, 3.69 ERA)

SATURDAY, juLY 31 / 7:05 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #77 / HOME GAME #41 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 VS. AKRON, 1:35 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP Jesus Rodriguez (1-2, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Morris (0-0, 0.54 ERA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3 AT HARRISBURG, 6:30 PM - FNB FIELD

TBA vs. TBA

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4 AT HARRISBURG, 6:30 PM - FNB FIELD

TBA vs. TBA

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves suffered their second consecutive loss on Friday night at UPMC Park, dropping the fourth game of their series with the Akron RubbeDucks 7-4. Chance Kirby logged a quality start for Erie behind 6.1 innings, and Spencer Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, and two runs scored. Chance Kirby earned his second quality start of the season for Erie, but ran into trouble in the seventh inning when Akron loaded the bases with one out. The frame became a nightmare for Erie pitching, as they made a pair of pitching changes, dealt with two errors, and allowed five total runs to score. Offensively, Torkelson, Brady Policelli, and Andre Lipcius all hit home runs for the SeaWolves.

