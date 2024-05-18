Pitchers Duel Tilts in Akron's Favor on Saturday Night

May 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, Ohio - Thomas Harrington tossed four perfect innings for Altoona on Saturday night, but the Curve were shutout in a 4-0 loss to the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park.

Harrington has now tossed seven no-hit innings to begin his Double-A career for Altoona. He retired all 12 batters he faced in the contest with five strikeouts. Anthony Solometo followed with three innings of relief, allowing all four runs in the seventh inning on a pair of home runs and four total hits. Grant Ford tossed a scoreless ninth inning for the Curve with two strikeouts.

Akron's starter Rodney Boone struck out five in four scoreless frames before Lenny Torres Jr. followed with four strikeouts over two innings of work. Ross Carver threw a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win before Jack Leftwich closed out the game with two scoreless innings.

The Curve recorded three hits in the loss, all for extra bases. Seth Beer knocked a double in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to six games and an on-base streak to 11 games. Curve batters struck out 12 times in the loss. It was the sixth shutout loss of the season for Altoona.

Altoona concludes their series with the RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. RHP Braxton Ashcraft takes the ball for Altoona with RHP Aaron Davenport slated to start for the RubberDucks.

