Dees Hurls Gem As Offense Falls Short In Saturday Loss

May 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Bailey Dees

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 2-1 on Saturday night in game five of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark before a season high attendance of 6,581. Somerset's bullpen trio of Kevin Stevens (1.1 IP), Josh Maciejewski (1 IP), and Jack Neely (1 IP) combined to throw 3.1 shutout IP of relief with 2 H and 6 K. Bailey Dees, Stevens, Maciejewski, and Neely combined to strike out 14 Sea Dogs, marking Somerset's third double-digit strikeout performance over the first five games of the series.

RHP Bailey Dees (5.2 IP, 1 ER, 2 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 8 K) took the loss, allowing only 1 ER in 5.2 IP in his eighth start of the season. Over his last seven starts dating back to 4/13 @NH, Dees has pitched to a 2.31 ERA with 38 K in 35 IP. In three starts during the month of May, Dees owns a 1.23 ERA, allowing only 10 H with 14 K in 14.2 IP. Dees 41 K this season are T-6th most in the Eastern League.

RHP Jack Neely (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out the side on 14 pitches in a perfect 9th inning of work. The Yankees No. 24 prospect owns a 1.45 ERA this season over 13 G with 30 K/6 BB over 18.2 IP and a 0.96 WHIP. His 1.45 ERA leads the Eastern League this season among pitchers with 10+ IP, while his 13 G are T-2nd in the Eastern League. Neely's 14.46 K/9 lead the Eastern League this season among pitchers with 18+ IP.

1B Agustin Ramirez (1-for-3, RBI) brought home the Patriots sole run of the day with a sacrifice fly in the 6th.Ramirez's 8th inning single extended his hit-streak to seven games dating back to 5/11 @ALT, over which the Yankees No. 20 prospect is 12-for-25 (.480) with 2 HR, 7 RBI, and 5 R. His 12 HR lead the Eastern League and are T-3rd in MiLB this season, while he paces the Patriots in RBI (29), SLG (.618), OPS (1.103), and R (27).

