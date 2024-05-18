Yard Goats Fall on Friday Night

May 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored five runs in the seventh inning on six walks, including five with the bases loaded, and came from behind to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats 8-3 on Saturday evening in front of a sellout 7,096 at Dunkin Park. Yard Goats starter Connor Van Scoyoc allowed two runs on two hits and added a pair of strikeouts over five innings and left with a 3-2 lead. Reliever Seth Halvorsen had five strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of work. Yanquiel Fernandez hit his fourth home run of the season and Sterlin Thompson added an RBI double.

The Fisher Cats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Alan Roden launched a two-run home run into the right field seats off Hartford starter Connor Van Scoyoc.

The Yard Goats would threaten in the bottom of the fourth as with one out Warming Bernabel singled to left, which was followed by a Braxton Fulford walk to put runners on first and second base. Fisher Cats starter Michael Dominguez worked out of the jam as he forced Adael Amador to fly out to center field and Bladimir Restituyo to pop out to third base.

In the bottom of the fifth inning the Yard Goats got on the scoreboard as after Ryan Ritter worked a two-out walk, Sterlin Thompson hit a double down the right field line to drive home Ritter and make the score 2-1. The next batter, Yanquiel Fernandez, excited the crowd with a two-run home run into the right field upper deck and gave the Yard Goats a 3-2 lead.

The Fisher Cats scored five runs in the seventh inning on one hit, six walks and a hit batsman. Josh Kasevich drew a bases loaded walk against reliever Evan Shawver to score Garrett Spain and tie the game at 3-3. After a Roden pop out against Bryce McGowan, the Fisher Cats worked four consecutive walks which in turn drove in four runs, giving New Hampshire a 7-3 lead.

The Yard Goats will conclude its five-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon May 19th (1:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. LHP Carson Palmquist will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Devereaux Harrison will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

Eastern League Stories from May 18, 2024

