Erie Sneaks Past Harrisburg in Seesaw Battle

May 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie (22-14) finished a one-run win over Harrisburg (22-16) in a 4-3 decision on Saturday.

The SeaWolves scored first in the third when Hao-Yu Lee struck a two-out, RBI triple against starter Michael Cuevas.

Erie starter Austin Bergner gave the lead back in the bottom half on two unearned runs. Robert Hassell III doubled with one out. Andrew Pinckney then grounded into a fielder's choice, as Gage Workman tried to catch Hassell out advancing to third. On the ensuing rundown, Hassell scored on a missed catch error by second baseman Carlos Mendoza. Dylan Crews then singled home Pinckney to give the Senators a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Erie rallied to lead again. Chris Meyers walked with one out. Stephen Scott then lashed a double, which scored Meyers from first to knot the game at 2-2. Later in the inning, Austin Murr's RBI single scored Scott and gave Erie a 3-2 lead.

Bergner pitched into the sixth inning for Erie. Pinckney led off the frame with a solo home run, tying the game at three. Bergner lasted 5.1 innings, allowing three runs but only one earned, five hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts.

Erie took the lead in the seventh. With the bases loaded and two outs against reliever Holden Powell, Jake Holton dribbled a soft ground ball that Powell could not make a play on. The infield single gave Erie a 4-3 lead.

After Trevin Michael threw 1.2 innings scoreless in relief of Bergner, Calvin Coker and PJ Poulin finished the game with a scoreless inning each. Coker worked out of a first-and-third, no-out jam in the eighth.

Michael (1-1) earned the win. Lucas Knowles (1-2) took the loss. Poulin secured his second save.

Each team has taken three of the first six games in this series. The set concludes on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Carlos Peña pitches for Erie against Andrew Alvarez.

