Ponies Fall to Baysox at Home on Saturday Afternoon

May 18, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (19-17) fell to the Bowie Baysox 5-1 on Saturday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton has lost four straight games.

With the score tied at one in the seventh, Bowie scored two runs in the frame on an RBI double from Collin Burns and a wild pitch later in the frame. Bowie added on two runs in the eighth on a bases loaded walk and a Burns RBI single.

Tyler Stuart (1-2) allowed three runs over a season-high seven innings with one walk and nine strikeouts. Stuart's strikeout total was his second highest of the season, only behind his 12 strikeouts at New Hampshire on April 25.

The Ponies tied the game at one in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI double from Matt Rudick, scoring Kevin Parada from first.

Kyle Virbitsky (4-1) earned the win in relief for Bowie (21-16) throwing two and a third scoreless frames. Baysox starter Alex Pham allowed one run over four and two thirds innings.

The two teams conclude the six-game series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 12:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: Parada finished 1-for-3 with a double, run scored, and a walk...This is the first time this season the Rumble Ponies have lost four straight games...Rhylan Thomas finished 2-for-4, his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

