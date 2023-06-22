Pirates 1B Ji Man Choi Commences Rehab Assignment with Altoona

CURVE, PA - Pirates DH Ji Man Choi is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Curve on Thursday, June 22. Choi, who's in his first season with the Pirates and eighth overall in MLB, is currently on the Pirates 60-Day injured list recovering from a left achillies strain.

The Pirates acquired Choi from the Tampa Bay Rays in November of 2022 in exchange for RHP Jack Herman. Choi played nine games with the Pirates before his placement on the injured list on April 14, he hit two home runs and a double in 32 at-bats.

Choi first signed in 2010 with the Seattle Mariners and made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2016, playing 54 games for them. Choi has since appeared for the New York Yankees (2017), Milwaukee Brewers (2018) and Tampa Bay Rays (2018-2022). In 495 career games, Choi has hit 63 home runs and accumulated a .341 on-base percentage. His 13 doubles during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season for Tampa Bay ranked 16th-most in the American League.

