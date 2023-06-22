Ninth-Inning Lead Slips Away from Erie

The SeaWolves could not hold onto a late lead and fell to Hartford 10-9.

With Altoona's loss to Bowie, Erie needed a win to clinch the first-half division title.

After Hartford scored a first-inning run against Wilmer Flores on Yanquiel Fernandez's sacrifice fly, Erie's offense finally broke through in the third inning against Yard Goats starter Chris McMahon. Colt Keith drove a two-out RBI double to tie the game. Wenceel Perez scored him with a single. Andrew Navigato followed with a two-run home run to give Erie a 4-1 lead.

Flores threw the first five frames, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out six batters and left leading 4-2 in position to win.

Erie scored an unearned run in the fourth when Gage Workman scored on Kyle Datres' throwing error. They added two more on Julio Rodriguez's two-run home run in the sixth inning to lead 7-2.

Hartford scored twice against Adam Wolf in the seventh inning on RBI singles by Fernandez and Datres, cutting the lead to 7-4. RJ Petit was able to enter and strand the bases loaded.

The SeaWolves added much needed insurance in the eighth inning. Gage Workman blasted a solo home run. Later in the frame, Keith notched his third hit of the game and drove home his second run on a single. Erie led 9-4 going to the bottom of the ninth.

Andrew Magno was on the mound for Erie in the ninth. Erie committed two key errors behind him, both on potential double play grounders. After Niko Decolati singled to begin the inning, Trei Cruz made the first error on a throw on Grant Lavigne's ground ball. Hunter Goodman then singled home the first run of the frame. Fernandez followed with a ground ball to third base which Workman misplayed for the second error of the inning.

Datres grounded into a force out at second base, scoring Hartford's sixth run. Bladimir Restituyo then singled home another run. Angel De Jesus then relieved Magno. He faced Jack Blomgren, who had struck out in all four of his at bats in the game. Blomgren lined an opposite-field, three-run home run to win the game for Hartford 10-9.

Dugan Darnell (5-1) threw a scoreless ninth for Hartford ang got the win. De Jesus (1-3) was charged with the loss.

With three games left to play in the half for both Erie and Altoona, the SeaWolves either need one more win or one more Altoona loss to clinch a playoff berth.

Brant Hurter gets the ball for the SeaWolves opposed by right-hander Nick Garcia on Friday at 7:10 p.m.

