Binelas Bashes Two Homers in 10-5 Loss

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (38-28) drop their third straight game to the Reading Fightin Phils (27-38) with a 10-5 final on Thursday night.

Alex Binelas blasted a pair of home runs while Marcelo Mayer launched his second home run in as many days.

Marcelo Mayer ignited the scoring in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to left center field. With his second home run of the series and fifth in Double-A, Portland took the 1-0 lead.

Reading plated four in the bottom of the fourth inning after an RBI single from Carlos De La Cruz along with an RBI double from Ethan Wilson. An RBI single from Baron Radcliff capped the four-run inning to put Reading on top, 4-1.

Johan Rojas hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth before a sacrifice fly from Casey Martin extended the 6-1 Reading lead.

Matthew Lugo hit an RBI double (16) to score Phillip Sikes in the bottom of the sixth before Alex Binelas blasted his fifth home run of the season to right center field. The two-run shot put Portland within two.

Ethan Wilson hit a solo homer in the top of the seventh as Reading led, 7-4.

Alex Binelas came to the plate in the bottom of the eighth and homered for the second time of the ballgame. The solo blast to right center crunched the Reading lead, 7-5.

Reading sealed the deal in the top of the ninth after an RBI triple from Casey Martin along with a two-run homer from Oliver Dunn put the Fightins on top, 10-5.

RHP Brett Schultz (3-5, 6.04 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 1.2 shutout innings out of the bullpen and allowed one hit while striking out one. RHP Grant Gambrell (1-2, 4.10 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowed six runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out seven.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will face off again tomorrow, June 23rd at 6:20pm. LHP David Parkinson (2-2, 5.51 ERA) will take the mound for Reading while Portland is TBA.

