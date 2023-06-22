June 22, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 22, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND DROPS THIRD STRAIGHT The Sea Dogs lost their third straight game last night, 5-4 to the Reading Fightin Phils. Reading took the early lead after scoring four runs in the top of the second. An RBI double from Baron Radcliff along with a two-run homer from Oliver Dunn would put Reading on top before an RBI double from Matt Kroon capped off the scoring. Ceddanne Rafaela put Portland on the board in the bottom of the third with an RBI double (18) to score Corey Rosier. Marcelo Mayer capitalized in the bottom of the sixth with a leadoff solo home run to left center field. With his fourth home run in Portland, Mayer cut the Reading lead in half. One more run came across in the inning after an RBI single from Tyler Dearden. Portland evened the score at four with a bases-loaded walk drawn by Niko Kavadas to score Mayer in the bottom of the seventh inning. An RBI single from Carlos De La Cruz in the top of the ninth put Reading on top, 5-4.

SPACKE AND TROYE WERE STELLAR RHP Dylan Spacke tossed 4.0 shutout innings out of the bullpen last night and allowed just one hit. He did not issue a walk and recorded four strikeouts. Christopher Troye then had his best outing for the Sea Dogs and pitched 2.0 innings without allowing a run or hit while walking one and striking out three.

MAYER GOES YARD After having a home run robbed by Johan Rojas in the third inning, Marcelo Mayer blasted his fourth home run at the Double-A level in the bottom of the sixth inning.

THE STREAK CONTINUES Chase Meidroth extended his team leading on base streak to 25 games in last night's game with a single, double and a walk. During his last 25 games, he is batting .273 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI. He has worked 18 walks while striking out 15 times and owns a .424 OBP.

ANOTHER STREAK TO KEEP AN EYE ON RHP Ryan Miller has not allowed a run in his last five outings, spanning 7.2 innings. He has allowed eight hits while walking two and striking out seven. He is holding opposing hitters to a .111 average.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division in the Eastern League, 1.5 games behind the Somerset Patriots. The Patriots have won their last two games while Portland lost on Sunday. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 5.0 games out of first place whiel the Reading Fightin Phils are in last place, 13.0 games behind Somerset. The Erie SeaWolves are in first place of the Southwest Division while the Akron RubberDucks are in second place, 2.5 games behind them.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 22, 2010 - Altoona's Rudy Owens who faced Stephen Strasburg in his Double-A debut, hurls seven strong innings on three hits and one run to beat the Sea Dogs 2-1. Portland had just three hits, but one was a homer by Luis Exposito, his second in as many games.

ON THE MOUND RHP Grant Gambrell will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on June 16th at Binghamton. He tossed 4.2 innings and allowed three runs on four hits while walking three and striking out five. Gambrell gave up one home run and has allowed a home run in each of his last four starts.

