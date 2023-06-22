Hip Hop Legend Digital Underground to Perform at Dunkin' Park

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced that Grammy-nominated multi-platinum American hip hop legend Digital Underground will perform a post-game concert at Dunkin' Park following the final Friday home game of the season on September 8th. The concert was added in appreciation for all the wonderful fans and sponsors who have made this 2023 season in Hartford a great success. The Yard Goats will host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies that evening at 7:10 PM. Tickets for the September 8 game which include the post-game concert are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

Digital Underground is best known for its hits The Humpty Dance, Same Song, Freaks Of The Industry, Kiss U back, Doowutchyalike, and I Get Around with 2Pac. The group is noted for introducing Tupac Shakur to the music /entertainment industry in 1991. Digital Underground is widely recognized for its unique contributions to hip hop music, as well as possessing one of the best live performances the genre has to offer.

"We're excited to once again reward our fans with a fun post-game concert, as a thank you for the tremendous support they have shown this season, and since the team's inception," Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson said. "We're all looking forward to seeing Digital Underground perform their hits on the field at Dunkin' Park."

The Yard Goats continue the homestand tonight at 7:10 against the Detroit Tigers affiliate, the Erie SeaWolves. Individual game tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are available to purchase at yardgoatsbaseball.com or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

