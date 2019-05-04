Pigs earn third consecutive victory

For the second time in three days, IronPigs infielder Gift Ngoepe drove home winning run for Lehigh Valley (19-9).

Ngoepe cleared the bases with a three-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to erase a one-run deficit and give the IronPigs a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field.

Two days ago, it was Ngoepe's two-run home run against the Syracuse Mets that highlighted another come-from-behind victory for the IL North leaders.

Ngoepe went 1-for-3 with 3 RBI while lead-off man Shane Robinson was 3-for-5 with a third-inning solo home run that tied the game at 1-1.

In addition to the team's six hits, the Pigs drew eight walks. Matt McBride drew one of those free passes with the bases loaded in the fourth, giving the Pigs a 2-1 lead against Buffalo starter Sean Reid-Foley.

Yacksel Rios (1-1) earned the victory after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings in relief of Cole Irvin (6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 5 SO). Edgar Garcia secured the last four outs for his third save of the season. Javy Guerra (0-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs on two hits over two innings of work.

Buffalo (10-17) chased Irvin from the game in the bottom of the seventh as they took a 3-2 lead on an RBI groundout by Anthony Alford and a sacrifice double play by Roemon Fields.

Alford also hit a solo home run in the second to give the Bisons an early 1-0 advantage.

The IronPigs and Bisons complete this three game set Sunday afternoon at Sahlen Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

After an off day Monday, the Pigs return to Coca-Cola Park to open a three-game set against the Durham Bulls. Before Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch, 3,000 adults (18 and older) will receive a Cole Irvin bobblehead presented by St. Luke's University Health Network. Tuesday will also be 'Kings of the North' Night at Coca-Cola Park and a TD Bank Dog Day.

