Knights Drop Saturday's Matchup to Tides 14-13

May 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(NORFOLK, VA) - Outfielder Daniel Palka launched a three-run, ninth inning home run to give the Knights a four-run lead heading into the final inning, but the Norfolk Tides scored five in runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off with a 14-13 win in game three of the four-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA on Saturday night. The two teams combined for 27 runs and 35 hits in Saturday's offensive showdown.

The Knights scored eight runs over their final four innings on Saturday, but Norfolk's five-run outburst in the ninth inning put an end to Charlotte's come-from-behind victory. The nine-inning affair lasted three hours and 41 minutes.

The Tides jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning off Charlotte starter Jordan Stephens, who was charged with nine runs on 13 hits over five innings of work. Despite being down early, the Knights charged back and chipped away at the lead. Palka and catcher Zack Collins added RBIs in the top of the third inning, while shortstop Alcides Escobar hit a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning.

The Knights later used a four-run sixth inning to tie the game up at 9-9. A two-run single by third baseman D.J. Peterson, an RBI single by Palka, and an RBI groundout by Collins in the sixth helped the Knights even things up. One inning later, first baseman Matt Skole singled home center fielder Joel Booker to give the Knights their first lead of the game, 10-9.

In the ninth, Palka pushed the Knights ahead by four runs thanks to his fourth home run of the season. His three-run blast gave the Knights a 13-9 lead at that point, but the Tides stormed back with five runs against RHP Ian Hamilton (0-2, 13.50) to win for the third time in the series. Hamilton recorded just one out in the inning and was saddled with the loss. He gave up a three-run home run to Chance Sisco, threw a wild pitch, which scored DJ Stewart from third base, and allowed the game-winning RBI single to Zach Vincej in the inning.

The two teams will conclude their four-game series on Sunday afternoon from Harbor Park. Pre-game radio coverage of Sunday's 1:05 p.m. game is set for 12:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action. RHP Dylan Cease is scheduled to get the start for the Knights in the finale.

