SWB Game Notes

May 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (13-12) @ SYRACUSE METS (17-11)

LHP Nestor Cortes (1-2, 5.81) vs. RHP Zach Lee (1-0, 6.33)

| Game No. 26 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | May 4, 2019 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

SYRACUSE, NY (May 3, 2019) -- Consistent pitching throughout and some late power were the keys to success for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders as they knocked off the Syracuse Mets 9-1 Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium. RHP Chad Green got the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was expected to go up to three innings, if he pitched efficiently - and did he ever. He struck out six batters over 3.0 IP and scattered a pair of hits as he helped the RailRiders open up an early 2-0 lead. In two appearances since being optioned back from the Yankees, Green has posted an impressive line: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0R/0ER, BB, 11 K.

The 4th inning was a scoreless one from Cale Coshow, who lowered his season ERA to 2.70 with the effort. Meanwhile, scheduled starting pitcher Drew Hutchison tossed the final five innings to get credited with the save for the RailRiders. He ran into trouble in the 7th inning in which he was tagged for the only run plated by the Mets in the game. The Mets had runners at second and third base with no outs, and a run scored on a wild pitch to make it a 4-1 game at that juncture. Then Hutchison struck out the next three batters to take the potential momentum away from the Mets.

Offensively, 8-of-9 batters for SWB picked up hits in the game. The bright spots were Billy Burns who finished 3-for-4 with 3 RBI. Four other RailRiders picked up multi-hit performances including Cliff Pennington (2-for-4, 2 R, BB), Gosuke Katoh (2-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI), Ryan McBroom (2-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 R, RBI) and Mandy Alvarez (2-for-4, R, RBI).

TRUCKING AT THE START: INF Mike Ford had gotten out to an incredibly hot start to the 2019 season, and earned his promotion to the MLB when the Yankees purchased his contract April 16 with INF Greg Bird going on the Injured List. He picked up a hit in the first 9G of the season he played for the RailRiders. Entering that most recent game in which he appeared for the RailRiders, he ranked Top-10 in the International League in: AVG (.471, 3rd), HR (5, T-2nd), RBI (14, 1st), OBP (.525, 3rd), SLG (1.029, 1st), OPS (1.554, 1st), H (16, T-2nd), XBH (9, T-1st) and Total Bases (35, 2nd). In 10G with the New York Yankees, Ford batted .179 (5-for-28) with a double, home run (4/23 @ LAA off Chris Stratton) and 8 BB (.379 OBP).

NOT A GREEN TRIPLE-A PITCHER: RHP Chad Green threw the first two innings Monday (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0R, BB, 5 K) against the Rochester Red Wings and tossed the first three innings Friday against the Syracuse Mets (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0R, 6 K). Green was optioned to the RailRiders roster last weekend and had last pitched in the minors in 2017 as he was getting ready to rejoin the Yankees out of Spring Training. That year, he was still being used as a starting pitcher, pitching in 5G/5GS for the RailRiders and going 2-1 with a 4.73 ERA over 26.2 IP. The year prior was when Green jumped on radars with 16G/16GS for SWB in which he posted a 1.52 ERA and struck out 100 batters in 94.2 IP with just a .200 BAA. Green will be eligible to return to the majors before his next opportunity to pitch for the RailRiders arrives, at which point the Yankees will decide whether he has gotten back on track to bounce back from the 16.43 ERA has has posted over 10G in New York to begin the season.

LOOK AT KATOH GO: INF Gosuke Katoh hit safely in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader to extend a recent hot stretch to a 6G hitting streak in which he had batted 12-for-22 (.545 AVG). Even though he hasn't been able to piece together another hitting streak over the past week, he's continued to raise his numbers and is now 4th in the International League with a .368 AVG. Thanks to his team-best 7th HR Friday @ Rochester and ability to walk, he also enters the weekend 9th in the league in OBP (.435) and 4th in slugging (.697) which gave him the 3rd best OPS in the league at 1.133 -- just a smattering of points behind Louisville's Josh Van Meter for the league lead (1.189).

HALING DOWN SOME RECOGNITION: RHP David Hale has pitched very well for the RailRiders this season, including a performance Thursday night in which he allowed 3R/2ER over 5.2 IP against the Rochester Red Wings in a winning effort. Among International League pitchers, Hale ranks in the Top-10 in a number of major categories: ERA (2.38, 3rd), Wins (3, T-1st), BAA (.221, 3rd) and WHIP (1.01, 1st).

EXTRA INNINGS, EXTRA TIME FOR WINNING: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won Wednesday's game over the Rochester Red Wings in thrilling fashion, walking off with an 8-6 win in 10 innings. The RailRiders are 4-1 this season in extra innings, and Manager Jay Bell is now 21-10 (.677) in extra innings in 2+ seasons at the helm of Tampa/Trenton/SWB.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.