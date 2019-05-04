Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Lehigh Valley (1:05 p.m.)

May 4, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





May 4, 2019 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 28| Home Game # 14

BUFFALO BISONS (10-16, 6th, -7.5 North) vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (18-9, 1st, +0.5 North)

RHP Sean Reid-Foley (0-1, 10.42) vs. LHP Cole Irvin (2-0, 1.82)

Today's Game

This afternoon the Bisons and Lehigh Valley IronPigs meet for the middle game of a three-game series in Buffalo. Today marks the sixth straight day of a seven-day homestand. The Herd will enjoy an off day on Monday before beginning a three-game series at Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Last Game: LHV 7, BUF 2

The Bisons scored first, getting to RHP Nick Pivetta for a pair of runs in the first inning, but they would fail to score again in the game. Jacob Waguespack suffered the defeat over five innings of work. The right hander allowed three runs and five walks while striking out six. The IronPigs pounded out 13 hits in the win.

Lehigh Valley (1-3)

The Herd has struggled against the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies the last several years. Buffalo is just 17-34 against Lehigh Valley in the last three seasons, including 4-14 in 2018. Last year the "Pigs dominated the series both at home and on the road, going 6-1 against Buffalo at the downtown ballpark.

Today's Starter

Sean Reid-Foley will make his third home start of the season when he takes the hill today. The right hander is still looking for his first win of the season. Last time out, Reid-Foley went four innings against the Pawtucker Red Sox on 4/29 and received a no decision.

Cavan Biggio

Cavan Biggio worked a walk in Friday night's loss to extend his on-base streak to 12 straight games. He has also drawn at least one free pass in 11 games in a row for the Bisons. Biggio leads the team with a .338 batting average, among qualified batters, and is slashing .486/.613/1.099.

Jonathan Davis

On the first pitch he saw Friday night, Jonathan Davis extended his hitting streak to eight straight games. The outfielder is hitting .344 as a table setter for the Herd. He also scored one of the team's two first inning runs in the loss to the IronPigs.

IL North

With this weekend's series, the Herd concludes its exclusive play within the IL North. Buffalo heads out on the road on Tuesday with stops at Gwinnett and Norfolk on a six-day road trip.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (15-17) scored a 1-0 extra inning win on Firiday, and will play the middle game of their three-game series against the Texas Rangers in the Lonestar State. The Blue Jays will conclude the series, and road trip, tomorrow afternoon at Globe Life Park in Arlington at 3:05 p.m.

