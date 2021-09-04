Pigs drop doubleheader to Mets

September 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (47-58) lost both games to the Syracuse Mets (42-62) on Saturday afternoon. Syracuse won game one 3-0 and won game two 13-6. The game one shutout was the seventh time Lehigh Valley was shutout this season.

Game 1

IronPigs starting pitcher Jack Perkins (0-2) retired nine of the first ten batters he faced before Syracuse would score two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Wilfredo Tovar led off with single then scored on a homerun hit by David Thompson. The home run was Thompson's 12th of the season and gave Syracuse a 2-0 lead.

Perkins gave up another run in the top of the fifth inning that scored David Rodriguez and gave Syracuse a 3-0 lead. Perkins left the game after 4 1/3 innings in which he allowed three runs off four hits with three strikeouts.

Adam Oller (3-0) pitched six shutout innings for the win while Stephen Nogosek earned his sixth save by pitching a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning.

Game 2

David Thompson put Syracuse on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning by hitting an RBI triple against David Parkinson (1-11) to score Wilfredo Tovar. The Mets proceeded to score six runs in the top of the third inning to take a 7-0 lead. Parkinson failed to record an out and finished his outing by allowing six runs over two innings. The Mets scored their seventh run of the inning against Tyler Alexander.

Lehigh Valley answered with five runs in the bottom of the third inning against Jesus Reyes to cut Syracuse's lead to 7-5. Charlie Tilson and Nick Maton each hit two-run doubles and Mickey Moniak added a sacrifice fly. Mets answered with two runs in the top of the fourth inning to extend their lead to 9-5.

Nate Fassnacht hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning to bring the score to 9-6. Syracuse scored a run in the top of the sixth inning then three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 13-6 lead Yeizo Campos (1-1) earned the win for Syracuse.

Lehigh Valley and Syracuse wrap up their series on Sunday evening. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2021 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.