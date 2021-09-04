Knights Beat the Tides 3-1 on Saturday

September 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) - RHP Kade McClure was sharp over five innings and catcher Zack Collins homered to lead the Charlotte Knights to a 3-1 win over the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights improved to 4-2 in the series against the Tides.

McClure (1-1, 6.95) allowed just two hits over five shutout innings to earn his first career Triple-A Victory. He also walked two batters and struck-out six. It was his fifth start of the season with the Knights since being promoted from Double-A Birmingham on August 10. Chicago White Sox RHP Evan Marshall allowed the only Norfolk run of the game in the sixth inning. For Marshall, who is on a major league rehab assignment, it was the first run he has allowed in five appearances with the Knights this year.

A total of four Charlotte relievers combined to hold the Tides scoreless over the final 3.2 innings pitched.

The Knights jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning thanks to an RBI single from designated hitter Marco Hernández. In the fifth, Collins launched his third home run in five games with the Knights this season. The solo shot gave the Knights a 2-0 lead at that point.

Although Norfolk shortstop Richie Martin cut the Charlotte lead in half with an RBI double in the sixth, Charlotte second baseman Matt Reynolds doubled home an insurance run in the eighth inning to give the Knights a 3-1 lead.

LHP Jace Fry struck-out three batters in the ninth inning to earn his second save of the season with the Knights and close the door on Charlotte's 17th win of the season against the Tides.

The Knights and Tides will conclude the seven-game series on Sunday night with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. from Harbor Park. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.