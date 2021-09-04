Tailspin Continues as RailRiders Swept in Doubleheader

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were swept in a doubleheader by the Buffalo Bisons on Saturday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders fell 8-4 in the opener, and 6-2 in the night cap.

The Bisons took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first in game one when Otto Lopez greeted JP Sears with a leadoff home run. The RailRiders broke even in the bottom of the second on a Matt Pita RBI single and briefly took a 2-1 lead in the third when Rob Brantly brought in a run with a fielder's choice.

In the top of the fourth, Buffalo took a 4-2 lead when Nash Knight connected for a three-run homer to left. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fought back and tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run home run by Trey Amburgey.

The Bisons rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth to take an 8-4 lead, and their bullpen shut down the RailRiders to close out the game one win.

In the nightcap Buffalo grabbed the lead in the top of the second on a two-run home run from former RailRider Kellin Deglan. They tacked on three more in the third against Deivi Garcia to take a 5-0 lead.

The Bisons added a run in the fourth against Nick Green, but the RailRiders responded with a tally in the bottom of the frame. Greg Allen led off with a single and scored three batters later on an RBI base hit from Armando Alvarez to cut the deficit to 6-1.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Pita crushed a solo home run to right against Hobie Harris to narrow the gap to 6-2, but that was as close as the RailRiders could get.

The pair of losses was the second time that Buffalo has swept SWB in a doubleheader this week. The RailRiders have dropped eight straight games, the longest losing streak in the Yankees affiliated era (2007 - Present).

The RailRiders complete their series with the Bisons on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. SWB calls on RHP Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 2.53) for the start, while LHP Nick Allgeyer (4-4, 5.00) gets the start for Buffalo. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 59-45

59-45

