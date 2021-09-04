Saints Blanked in First Game of Doubleheader 5-0

COLUMBUS, OH - For the fifth time this season the St. Paul Saints were blanked. They managed just three hits and never had a runner as far as third in a 5-0 loss to the Columbus Clippers in game one of the doubleheader.

Beau Burrows got the start for the Saints and didn't have trouble retiring the first two hitters in the first two innings, but it was after that he ran into trouble. With two outs in the first the Clippers went back-to-back. Oscar Gonzalez clubbed a solo homer to left, his 13th of the season and third in three games, to make it 1-0 Clippers. That was followed by a solo homer to right from Richard Palacios, his first of the season, putting the Clippers up 2-0.

In the second, Burrows once again retired the first two hitters, but that's when trouble ensued. Mike Rivera lined a single into left and that was followed with a two-run homer to left by Jose Fermin, his first at Triple-A, to give the Clippers a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth the Clippers added to their lead with a little help from the Saints defense. Steven Kwan led off with a single to right. With one out and Kwan taking off, Gonzalez hit a grounder to JT Riddle at short. He flipped to Drew Stankiewicz at second, but he couldn't corral the throw and the fielder's choice put runners at first and second. Richard Palacios then hit a grounder back to Burrows that popped up into the air and back into his glove. Burrows turned and threw to second, but his low throw went into centerfield allowing Kwan to score making it 5-0. Burrows went 5.0 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits while striking out four.

Meanwhile, the Saints got a leadoff single in the first from Jose Miranda, extending his hitting streak to 13. Their only other hits were a one out double by Stankiewicz in the second and a one out double by Mark Contreras in the third.

