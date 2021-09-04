Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 4, 2021

Saturday, September 4th 3:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (50-55) at Gwinnett Stripers (59-46) Game 4/5 of 6

Coolray Field / Lawrenceville, GA Game #106/107 of 130 Away Game #52/53 of 65

Completion of game from 9/3 - Redbirds lead, 2-0 Bottom 4th

Game Two: LHP Connor Thomas (5-2, 3.79 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Rodriguez (4-3, 5.27 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers had their game suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning on Friday night due to a light tower malfunction at Coolray Field. The Redbirds were leading the game 2-0 at the time of the suspension. In the top of the first, Juan Yepez singled home Nick Plummer to give the 'Birds the early advantage. Memphis added another run in the third when Nolan Gorman doubled and then scored from second base on a wild pitch. Johan Oviedo threw the ball well in the game, allowing just two hits and striking out three in 3.2-scoreless innings. The game will resume Saturday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. CT and be played to its nine-inning completion. The scheduled game for Saturday will begin 30 minutes later and be played as a seven-inning contest.

Memphis Starter: Connor Thomas will make his 18th appearance and 11th start of the season for the Redbirds tonight. Thomas is coming off back-to-back rough outings where he allowed a combined 13 runs (five earned) in five innings of work. Prior to that, the 23-year-old had allowed no more than three earned runs in 12 of his previous 13 appearances. In three prior appearances against Gwinnett, Thomas has allowed 12 earned runs in 11.2 innings. A native of Tifton, GA, Thomas was the Cardinals' fifth round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Gwinnett Starter: Jose Rodriguez will get the ball for the Stripers this evening. The 26-year-old will be making his 15th appearance and 13th start of the season in a Gwinnett uniform. Rodriguez has also made four starts with Double-A Mississippi in 2021. Last time out, Rodriguez put together his best start of the year, tossing seven scoreless innings in Nashville. He has not allowed a run in five of his last eight starts. Rodriguez has struggled against the Redbirds this season, allowing a combined eight runs in five innings. A native of Bolivar, VZ, Rodriguez signed with Atlanta as a free agent on April 21, 2021. He has made 10 career MLB appearances, all with the LA Angels.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has put up video game numbers over his last 12 games. During that stretch, Yepez is slashing .511/.549/1.044 with five home runs, 20 RBI, 12 runs and nine doubles. Yepez has eight multi-hit games over his last 12. The 23-year-old has 20 home runs and 52 RBI in his last 63 games.

Four's A Charm for Gorman: Nolan Gorman had another four-hit game in the opener of Thursday night's doubleheader. Gorman now has four hits in three games since August 12 and multiple hits in seven of his last 12.

Welcome to Memphis: Nick Plummer hit his first Triple-A home run in Wednesday night's game against Gwinnett. In nine games since his promotion from Double-A Springfield, Plummer is slashing .348/.595/.565. Plummer has 37 plate appearances with the Redbirds and has reached base 22 times.

Hot Stretch for Kramer: Kramer Robertson has been on-fire over the last five games. Robertson has multiple hits in four of those contests, going 11-20 with four RBI and six runs.

Tommy Dominating: Since moving to the bullpen, Tommy Parsons has been nearly unhittable. In five appearances, Parsons has allowed just one baserunner. He has seven strikeouts in six innings, going at least one inning in all five outings.

