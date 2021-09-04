Saints and Clippers Rained out in Game Two, Doubleheader Sunday

September 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers never got game two of their doubleheader started as Mother Nature had other plans. The second game was postponed due to rain and will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 3:05 p.m. central. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one. The Saints will send RHP Jason Garcia (first Triple-A start) to the mound in game one against Clippers LHP Juan Hillman (first Triple-A start). The Saints send LHP Charlie Barnes (5-3, 4.24) to the mound in game two and the Clippers are TBA. Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.