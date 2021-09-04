Saints and Clippers Rained out in Game Two, Doubleheader Sunday
September 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers never got game two of their doubleheader started as Mother Nature had other plans. The second game was postponed due to rain and will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 3:05 p.m. central. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one. The Saints will send RHP Jason Garcia (first Triple-A start) to the mound in game one against Clippers LHP Juan Hillman (first Triple-A start). The Saints send LHP Charlie Barnes (5-3, 4.24) to the mound in game two and the Clippers are TBA. Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
Check out the St. Paul Saints Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 4, 2021
- Redbirds Drop Two at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints and Clippers Rained out in Game Two, Doubleheader Sunday - St. Paul Saints
- Game Two of St. Paul at Columbus Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Saints Blanked in First Game of Doubleheader 5-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Tonight's Game at Indianapolis Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Indians and I-Cubs Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- September 4 Game Notes: Iowa at Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 4, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 4, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Saints and Clippers Rained out in Game Two, Doubleheader Sunday
- Saints Blanked in First Game of Doubleheader 5-0
- Saints Come from Five Back, But Get Walked off in Ninth, Lose 7-6
- A Double-Showing of Hamilton: Caleb Headed to St. Paul
- Five-Run Third Too Much for Saints to Overcome in 8-1 Loss to Clippers