Tonight's Game at Indianapolis Postponed

September 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

Iowa and Indianapolis are set to match up tomorrow for a doubleheader with game one set to begin at 11:35 am CT. Both games will be played as seven-inning contests, with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The doubleheader will complete the six-game series between the two teams that is currently tied at two games apiece.

After tomorrow's games, Iowa will get Monday off and return home to Principal Park to begin a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens. First pitch of the home stand is set for 6:38 pm on Tuesday, September 7. For more information and tickets to future games, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.