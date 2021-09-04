Game Two of St. Paul at Columbus Postponed
September 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Columbus Clippers News Release
Tonight's second game between St. Paul and Columbus has been postponed, due to rain. It will be made up as part of a double header on Sunday, September 5th, at 4:05pm. Both games will consist of seven innings and game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
