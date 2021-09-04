Game Two of St. Paul at Columbus Postponed

September 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Columbus Clippers News Release







Tonight's second game between St. Paul and Columbus has been postponed, due to rain. It will be made up as part of a double header on Sunday, September 5th, at 4:05pm. Both games will consist of seven innings and game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.