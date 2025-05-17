Phoenix Rising FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Phoenix Rising FC records back-to-back victories for first time this season, as J.P. Scearce, Ryan Flood's first goals of 2025 lift Phoenix beyond visiting Monterey Bay FC, 2-0, at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
- Big Home Win Has North Carolina FC Streaking - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
