Phoenix Rising FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

May 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Phoenix Rising FC records back-to-back victories for first time this season, as J.P. Scearce, Ryan Flood's first goals of 2025 lift Phoenix beyond visiting Monterey Bay FC, 2-0, at Phoenix Rising Stadium.







