Phoenix Rising FC Signs Midfielder Damien Barker John on Loan from Real Monarchs

July 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC midfielder Damien Barker John

PHOENIX, Arizona - Phoenix Rising FC has signed midfielder Damien Barker John pending league and federation approval, on loan from MLS Next Pro side, Real Monarchs, the club announced today.

"Damien is a very talented young winger," said Phoenix Rising Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez. "He is fast, very good in one-on-one situations and he is comfortable playing on either side of the field. I am very happy to work with him again."

John, 19, is in his first season as a professional with three goals in 841 minutes this season. A native of Queens, New York, John was drafted in the second round of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake (37th overall).

"I'm really excited to play for the team that won the USL Championship last season," said John. "I'm looking forward to testing myself at a higher level. It will be a great experience for me. I look forward to making some great memories.

"The quality of the players on the team is up there," said John. "This test will be difficult, but I can handle it. Having worked with Diego before, I know what he expects of me. I'm ready to get back to work with him."

John and Gomez worked together previously at Queensboro FC in 2021-22, where the coach served as a sporting director and head coach for the UPSL side.

John played two seasons for the University of Louisville in 2022-23, appearing in 39 matches with 10 goals and five assists.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Damien Barker John

Name: Damien Barker John

No. 7

Position: Winger

DOB: December 7, 2004 (19)

Born: Queens, New York

Former Club: Real Monarchs

Height: 5-8

Weight: 147

