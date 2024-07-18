Is this America's Coolest Rivalry?

This Sunday, all eyes on Northern California. Oakland Roots SC and Sacramento Republic FC renew their relatively new, definitely intense rivalry on the CBS Television Network. Kickoff is 4:00PM ET/1:00PM PT.

NorCal derby history: The first match between Roots and Republic FC was played in 2021, when Roots joined the USL Championship.

Sacramento's edge: Roots held their own early on, going unbeaten in the first six meetings, but the perennial contenders from the state capital then rolled off four straight victories -- a streak that was broken only last month when Roots pulled off a 3-2 win on the road.

Neck and Neck: The sides enter Sunday's clash tied on 29 points, just behind Western Conference leader New Mexico United.

The cool factor: Beyond the field, the Oakland-Sacramento rivalry has a unique shine to it that makes it one of the coolest, if not the coolest, rivalries in American soccer.

Brand matters: Roots boasts a globally revered brand and crest that has always stayed true to its hometown, while Republic FC's vibrant soccer culture has earned the respect of soccer fans.

Celebrity ownership: Local heroes have flocked to invest in the Roots, including sports stars Marshawn Lynch (NFL), Jason Kidd (NBA), and Shaun Livingston (NBA), and musicians G-Eazy and Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), among others.

True supporter culture: The supporter groups for both clubs are loud, proud, and all in. Sacramento's Tower Bridge Battalion have set the standard in the USL for more than a decade, while Los Roots, Homegrown Hooligans, and other SGs have made Roots games the place to be in Oakland.

