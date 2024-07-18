Match Preview: Miami FC at Charleston Battery

July 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami FC heads up to South Carolina to face Charleston Battery for the second matchup of the season between the two teams. The last match, hosted by Miami in March, was won by Charleston 1-2.

Miami FC

Miami travels up to South Carolina for its next road match of the 2024 USL Championship season following its close loss at home last weekend to Rhode Island FC.

Miami just barely lost to Rhode Island after a tight game ending 3-2 in favor of the away team. Miami will be looking to keep the scoring momentum going and secure three points this weekend as they face last season's Eastern Conference champions.

Miami forward Frank Lopez has scored four goals in the past six games for the team and will be a key player to look out for when watching Miami's squad this Friday. Lopez has the second most goals scored for Miami FC this season following Allen Gavilanes.

Roberto Molina, who was traded to Miami from Indy Eleven earlier this season, scored his first goal for Miami FC and first of the season last Saturday.

Miami will be looking to secure three important points on the road before returning home next weekend to face Oakland Roots SC. Tickets for this match are available at miamifc.com/tickets.

Opponent: Charleston Battery

Charleston Battery currently sits second in the Eastern Conference having just lost two games this season with a current record of 12-7-2. They will be looking to make up the one point to first tomorrow when they take on Miami FC.

The two main players to watch on the home team are Nick Markanich and MD Myers, with sixteen and nine goals respectively, they make up for the majority of goals scored by Charleston this season. Markanich and Myers both scored when the two teams last faced Miami.

The Battery will be looking to win this match at home and earn the top spot of the Eastern Conference table.

CHSvMIA Quick Facts

Date: 7/19/24

Kickoff: 7:30 P.M. EST

Venue: Patriots Point Soccer Stadium

Watch: ESPN+ (Nationwide) & YouTube (International)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.