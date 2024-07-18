What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Colorado Springs

At least by Louisville City FC's lofty 2024 standards, the boys in purple are in a bit of a slump having lost three of their last five games. LouCity will look to reverse that trend starting at 8 p.m. Friday when hosting Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Lynn Family Stadium.

LouCity sat idle last weekend for the final time this season after its international friendly against Cancún FC was postponed. Now begins a stretch of four USL Championship games from the next five at home, where the club has lost just once this year.

City (12-4-2, 38 points) was defeated last out on July 6 at Oakland Roots SC when attempting a season-low nine shots. However, the boys in purple still boast the league's best record and have scored 46 goals, 10 more than any other Eastern Conference outfit.

LouCity's in a battle for first place, entering the week a point ahead of Charleston Battery. City is also four points clear of Western Conference leader New Mexico United. The club - a two-time USL Championship title winner - is pushing for its first Players' Shield for best regular season record.

Friday marks the first meeting between LouCity and Colorado Springs in Louisville with the only two previous encounters taking place at Weidner Field out West. City came out the victor in the last matchup in September of 2023, a 3-2 game that finished with two goals scored in the final two minutes before stoppage time.

Colorado Springs (8-7-3, 27 points) has lost just twice since April 13 after beginning the season with five straight defeats. Coach James Chambers's Switchbacks FC have won eight of their last 12 games to hold fifth in the Western Conference with a game in hand on most clubs ahead of them.

Colorado Springs lost, 2-1, at Birmingham Legion FC in its most-recent game.

Friday is also Art at the Park night at Lynn Family Stadium featuring a mini-art fair in the BlueOval SK Fan Zone; a poster giveaway while supplies last; and kid-friendly coloring contest. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Follow along

- The game will air live locally on MyTV 58 and ESPN Louisville's AM 680/FM 105.7.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed in Louisville. ESPN+ or Golazo Network also streams the home feed of all USL Championship games not selected for national TV.

- For Starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Player availability report

Kyle Adams (questionable)

Jorge Gonzalez (out)

Brian Ownby (out)

Adrien Perez (out)

Story lines...

Record pace: LouCity could challenge Phoenix Rising FC's 2019 squad for the USL Championship's single-season points record. The Western Conference power holds the current record for points in a season at 78 (2.29 points per game). City's collecting 2.11 points per game, a mark eclipse by just three teams since 2021.

Raining goals: LouCity continues to score at a record-setting pace with 46 goals, which past the season's halfway point still doubles those scored by 14 of the league's 23 other teams. City's 2.50 goals per game have the club in a race to compete with 2019's Phoenix squad that numbered 89 goals, or 2.62 per game.

Spreading scoring: LouCity's attack has proven to be both effective and wide-ranging. Overall, 14 players in purple have scored goals this year, and the club has scored in 16 of 18 games, with the last-out loss at Oakland one of those exceptions. No other team in the Eastern Conference has more than 12 different goal scorers.

Bounce-back ability: LouCity has so far picked up a win on each occasion following a loss - three times in USL Championship play and again after bowing out of the U.S. Open Cup. Coach Danny Cruz's side has out-scored opponents by an 11-2 aggregate score in those rebound performances, earning two clean sheets.

League honors: Two of LouCity's own were honored last week when the USL Championship announced winners of the Fans' Choice Midseason Awards. Ray Serrano, who has contributed to nine goals so far, took home the Young Player of the Year honor, while Cruz secured the Coach of the Year award with an overwhelming 70% of the ballot.

First to strike: Finding the opening goal has been key for LouCity en route to victory this season. The boys in purple have scored first in all but four games and lost only once under that circumstance. Meanwhile, they're 1-3-0 when the opposition gets the opener. City's lone comeback victory came in a May 29 throttling of Detroit City FC, going on to win 5-1 after being tied at the half.

Injury update: LouCity went into its break with four players out, but the list is shrinking. Defender Kyle Adams is pushing for availability Friday, and Adrien Perez has returned to training toward a return of his own. However, Jorge Gonzalez was recently announced to have a season-ending injury, and City remains without the services of Brian Ownby, who continues to rehab from a long-term ailment.

