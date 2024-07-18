El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Robert Coronado from Central Valley Fuego FC

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed Robert Coronado from USL League One side Central Valley Fuego FC, pending league and federation approval.

"We are excited to have Robert join us here in El Paso," Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera said. "Robert is a very talented and experienced player who is going to bring quality possession and creativity into the team for the remainder of the season."

Coronado, 27, has started all 11 of his matches this season with Fuego across league play and the USL Jägermeister Cup, scoring four (4) goals and assisting another in 790 combined minutes. Before his time in Central California, Coronado had two stints with Rio Grande Valley FC between 2019-20 and 2022-23, playing under Wilmer Cabrera in those final two seasons. Coronado became a club icon in his four seasons with the Toros, playing in 91 matches to become the player with the second-most appearances in club history. He tallied six (6) goals and seven (7) assists across all competitions with RGV FC.

Coronado spent the 2021 USL Championship season with Oklahoma City Energy FC, where he was amongst the team's top defensive players (5th in interceptions with 32 and 6th in tackles won with 21) and assisted two goals across his 12 appearances. A graduate of California State University, Fullerton, Coronado made 86 appearances, scoring five (5) goals and tallying 18 assists for the Titans between 2014-18.

