NCFC Hosts Detroit City FC

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC returns to WakeMed Soccer Park to take on Detroit City FC on Friday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will stream live on ESPN+ and be available locally on COZI-TV.

The match will be the first of two Summer in NC Series games, presented by Bombshell Brewing Company, and will also be part of the club's Kids Come Free promotion, where children under 12 can get into North Carolina FC and NC Courage games for free this summer. More details on the promotion can be found here.

North Carolina FC enters the Week 20 matchup in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with 22 points from 18 games and a 5-6-7 record, while Detroit sits sixth with 27 points from 16 games and an 8-5-7 record. Detroit came away with a 1-0 win when the two sides met in Week 5.

Week 19 saw North Carolina FC earn a point against one of the Western Conference's best squads following a scoreless draw at Sacramento Republic FC. The NCFC defense held the Republic to just one shot on target throughout the match.

North Carolina FC has a record of 4-2-4 record in USL Championship play since the start of May, with the only two losses coming on the road against Louisville City FC and the Charleston Battery, who sit first and second in the Eastern Conference table, respectively.

Scouting Detroit City FC

Detroit City FC fell, 1-0, at home to Memphis 901 FC in Week 19, with the visitors securing all three points with an 86'-minute goal. Le Rouge did not register a shot on target in the loss, but held 60% of the possession.

Maxi Rodriguez is the focal point of the Detroit attack, with former UNC-Charlotte 49er leading the team in scoring with seven goals. The attacking midfielder's three assists also rank second on the team.

With two goals, four assists and a team-leading 16 chances created, Ben Morris is another dangerous midfielder to watch out for in the final third.

Nathan Steinwascher has started the majority of game in net for Detroit, allowing 17 goals in 13 games and maintaining a 63.8% save percentage. The Sterling Heights Michigan native is as local as a player can be, playing his collegiate soccer at Detroit Mercy and playing for Le Rouge since 2016.

Next Up

North Carolina FC are back on the road for Week 21 of the USL Championship season, making the team's first trip to Rhode Island to face the expansion side on Saturday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET. NCFC and Rhode Island FC drew, 0-0, in May.

