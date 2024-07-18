Battery Host Miami on Friday Night

July 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery return home this week to face Miami FC on Fri., July 19, in the USL Championship. Kickoff at Patriots Point is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will stream on ESPN+, and air on local television on WCSC 5.3 (Charleston) and WIS 10.4 (Columbia).

Charleston and Miami clash for the second time this season after the Battery took home all three points in the first meeting, a 1-2 win in South Florida. Nick Markanich scored the equalizer in the first half and MD Myers notched the match-winner in the dying moments.

The Battery (10W-2L-7D, 37pts) return home following a 2-2 road draw against Hartford Athletic last week. Charleston clawed back from a 2-0 deficit at halftime and capitalized on a Hartford red card to rally in the second half and salvage a point. Nathan Dossantos and Markanich scored, and the latter came very close to a brace to take the lead.

Miami (2W-15L-2D, 8pts) arrive in the Lowcountry amid an 11-game winless run. Last time out, Miami fell 2-3 at home to Rhode Island FC after their comeback effort in the second half came up just short. Frank Lopez and Roberto Molina got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Looking at the Eastern Conference standings, the Battery are in second and Miami are in 12th.

Storylines of the Match

Miami Lead All-Time Series - Despite Charleston being the more historically successful club, Miami hold the edge in the all-time series between the two with a 6W-4L-3D record. Miami have been victorious in the past three meetings at Patriots Point, something the Battery will look to atone for this Friday. Charleston's last home win against Miami was on June 18, 2021.

Comeback Kids - Following Charleston's second half comeback in Hartford, the Battery lead the Championship in points recovered from losing positions (13). This isn't unfamiliar territory for the club as last year's team had a similar flair for the dramatic and led the stat category for much of the season, too.

Markanich on the Mark - After a quiet month of June, Nick Markanich has been heating up again and last weekend was no exception. Markanich has now scored in three consecutive games to bring his season total to 16. He has a five-goal lead in the Championship's Golden Boot race.

Let Molloy Cook - Midfielder Aaron Molloy currently leads the league in chances created with 57 across 19 matches. Molloy took over first place after recording nine chances created against Hartford, the definitive leader in the match. In addition to his contributions on offense, Molloy is the Battery's leader in tackles won (40) and duels won (131).

Dossantos Scores His First - Defender Nathan Dossantos scored the first goal of his professional career on Friday against Hartford. The goal was a meaningful one, too, as it sparked the comeback in the second half.

Potential Penalty Trouble - It will be an element to watch how disciplinary actions play a role in the game. Miami have conceded six penalties this year, the most in the league. On the opposite side, Battery midfielder Emilio Ycaza has won three penalties this season, which is tied for the most in the Championship. Miami also lead the league in yellow cards (62).

Allan Nearing USL Century Mark - Chris Allan is nearing 100 career matches in the USL Championship regular season. The English midfielder currently has 99 appearances to his name, the majority of which have come during his current time with the Battery.

Speedy Recovery, Juan! - The club can confirm defender Juan Sebastian Palma will miss the remainder of the 2024 season while recovering from a recent knee injury sustained in training. Palma underwent successful surgery and the club thanks the talented and caring staff at MUSC Health for helping him start the road to recovery. We are with you, Juan!

MATCH INFO

Charleston Battery vs. Miami FC

Friday, July 19 - 7:30 p.m. ET Kickoff

Patriots Point

HOW TO WATCH:

Friday's match will air on local television on WCSC channel 5.3 in Charleston and WIS channel 10.4 in Columbia. Check the local listing for the exact channel number with your television provider.

It will also stream on ESPN+ domestically and through the league's YouTube channel for free internationally.

A limited amount of tickets for Friday are available now via SeatGeek.com, the Battery's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 18, 2024

