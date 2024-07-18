El Paso Locomotive FC Hit the Road for Rematch at Phoenix Rising FC

July 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC head back to the Sunshine State for a nationally-televised rematch against Phoenix Rising FC on Friday, July 19, with the match set for a 9 p.m. MT kickoff on CBS Sports Network.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT PHOENIX RISING FC - FRIDAY, JULY 19, 2024 @ 9 P.M. MT - PHOENIX RISING STADIUM

Watch: CBS Sports Network

Listen: SiriusXM FC Channel 157

Watch Party: The Palomino Tavern (205 Cincinnati Ave.)

ALL-TIME SERIES

In nine matches across all competitions, El Paso is behind Phoenix in the series with two wins (both in 2022), four losses and three draws. When it comes matches played in Phoenix (5), El Paso's only victory was back in June 2022 when Aaron Gomez netted in a second half penalty for the 1-0 victory.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

With the second half of the season underway, Locomotive needs to to turn things around quickly if it is to keep its playoff chances alive and it needs to start in Phoenix as Los Locos aim to snap a three-match winless streak against Rising. In an effort to do so, the club announced the acquisition of three new players - Robert Coronado, Ricky Ruiz and Stiven Rivas - in search of finding solutions.

Coronado and Ruiz, who arrive from stints in USL League One, previously played under Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera at Rio Grande Valley FC so they will come in with an understanding of how he operates and create for themselves a smoother transition into squad integration. Rivas arrives for his first professional stint in the U.S. from Colombia and is described as "creative and technical on the ball," so he will be a player that Cabrera hopes can provide something different in attack.

One positive note for Locomotive heading into the match against Phoenix is the return of Eric Calvillo. There's no denying how critical he has been in the midfield since arriving in 2022. He's appeared in 82 of 89 possible matches across all competitions, starting in 75 of those. Additionally since 2022, no player has recorded more chances created (80) and successful passes (2,933) than Calvillo. After serving out his red card suspension last week, the El Salvador international will need to come into the match vs Rising ready to prove to himself and his teammates that he can manage those difficult and emotional situations, which will no doubt be brought on Friday by the severity of the situation both teams find themselves in and the home atmosphere brought by Rising's fans.

PHOENIX RISING FC

An air of uncertainty currently clouds the air around the defending champions. Rising have only won once in their last seven league matches and have dropped down below the playoff line. With the firing of Danny Stone a few weeks ago and the team reportedly undergoing some discipline issues, things are as uncertain as ever in Phoenix.

However, despite their troubles, there are still a number of talented players who can create headaches for Locomotive. Of course, there's Rocco Rios Novo, one of the league's best goalkeepers who made five big saves in the last match against Locomotive. Up top, you've got leading goalscorer Remi Cabral getting a new attacking partner in Charlie Dennis, one of the league's premier number 10s. El Paso will need to concentrate on staying organized and put away its chances in front of goal if the Locos want to return home with three points.

