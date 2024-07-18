Match Preview: Republic FC v Oakland Roots SC

July 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sunday's derby is bound to heat up as Republic FC travels to Hayward facing off against NorCal rival Oakland Roots SC - a matchup worthy of national television. Every match between the two Northern California clubs tends to be tight - but Sacramento owns the all-time record with four wins over Oakland's two. Saturday's fixture will determine the season series and likely secure the second spot in the Western Conference.

At a Glance: #SACvOAK

Sunday, July 21 - 1:00 PM kickoff

Pioneer Stadium, Hayward, California

Watch: CBS Sacramento, KOVR 13

Republic FC - The Latest

Republic FC closed out its four-match homestand with a solid defensive showing to claim a point. North Carolina FC visited the Capital City for the first time in Championship history and looked to climb above the playoff line with a win. The Boys in Old Glory Red held the Carolina side to only 2 shots on target through 90 minutes, while also winning nearly two-thirds of every duel. Danny Vitiello continued his strong play in net with a two-save clean sheet - his ninth of the season, two better than second place, and former Quail Adam Grinwis.

Know Your Opponent

Oakland enters the match coming off a 0-5 loss at the hands of Pittsburgh Riverhounds. The Roots fell into a hole early with Pittsburgh drawing the first goal in the 12th minute. Nearly 12 minutes later, a handball in the box and a converted penalty doubled Oakland's deficit. Another score in the waning moments of the first half would seal the game, with Pittsburgh to score two more in the second period.

Beyond Saturday's 0-5 loss, Forward Johnny Rodriguez has been one of Oakland's leading performers, netting six goals in 18 appearances, including three goals in their last four games. On the defensive end, Guillermo "Memo" Diaz has been important to their shape in 16 appearances, he has created 31 chances and added 28 clearances.

Match Notes

In the season's first derby, Forward Trevor Amann scored two goals in thirteen minutes, bringing his season total to eight in the USL Championship. He remains tied with Ronaldo Damus for the top spot in league-leading goals in the Western Conference.

Republic FC remains undefeated away this season, having a 3-0-2 record against Western Conference opponents.

Republic FC's road match against Oakland Roots SC will be the second over-the-air, free national telecast in league history. Sacramento fans will be able to watch the game on CBS 13 Sacramento, KOVR.

