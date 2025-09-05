Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 4, 2025

Published on September 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Washington Mystics 75-69

Kahleah Copper provided the energy for her team as she contributed 18 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL & 2 BLKS!

Her efforts helped the Mercury achieve their 6th consecutive win. They've also won 8 of their last 9 games!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







