Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 27, 2025
July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Washington Mystics 88-72 to move to 16-9 on the season-their best start since 2014 through 25 games
Alyssa Thomas went off for 27 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, & 3 STL in the win! Satou Sabally added in 15 PTS of her own.
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 27, 2025
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs ATL (7.27.25) - Minnesota Lynx
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 90, Minnesota Lynx 86 - Atlanta Dream
- Mystics vs. Mercury Postgame Notes - July 27, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Sellout Sees Wings Fall to Vegas - Dallas Wings
- Aces Deliver Win No. 100 to Becky Hammon with 106-80 Defeat of Wings - Las Vegas Aces
- Sky Fall to Fever at United Center 78-93 - Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever Defeat Chicago Sky Behind 35 Point Game from Kelsey Mitchell - Indiana Fever
- Postgame Notes: Golden State Valkyries (11-13) vs. Connecticut Sun (4-20) - Golden State Valkyries
- Sun Dominate against Valkyries, 95-64 - Connecticut Sun
- Valkyries Commit Season-Worst 23 Turnovers in Loss to Sun - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Second 7-Day Contract
- Phoenix Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to 7-Day Contract
- Alyssa Thomas Named Western Conference Player of the Week
- Phoenix Mercury Waive Kiana Williams
- Mercury Welcomes Back Two-Time WNBA Champion and Six-Time WNBA All-Star Dewanna Bonner