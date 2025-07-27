Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 27, 2025

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Washington Mystics 88-72 to move to 16-9 on the season-their best start since 2014 through 25 games

Alyssa Thomas went off for 27 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, & 3 STL in the win! Satou Sabally added in 15 PTS of her own.

