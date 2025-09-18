Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 17, 2025

Published on September 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury force a Game 3 as they defeat the New York Liberty 86-60

Satou Sabally & Alyssa Thomas had impressive performances in the win.

Satou - 15 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 4 STL | 2 3PM Thomas - 15 PTS | 6 REB | 7 AST

Their efforts helped Phoenix achieve their first playoff win since 2021! This win also marked the third largest margin of victory for the Mercury this season.

WNBA Playoffs presented by @Google

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.