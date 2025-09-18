Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 17, 2025
Published on September 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury force a Game 3 as they defeat the New York Liberty 86-60
Satou Sabally & Alyssa Thomas had impressive performances in the win.
Satou - 15 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 4 STL | 2 3PM Thomas - 15 PTS | 6 REB | 7 AST
Their efforts helped Phoenix achieve their first playoff win since 2021! This win also marked the third largest margin of victory for the Mercury this season.
