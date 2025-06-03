Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 3, 2025
June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
STILL UNDEFEATED.
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Phoenix Mercury 88-65 to improve to 8-0 on the season and 2-0 in Commissioner's Cup play! Napheesa Collier and Natisha Hiedeman led the way with 18 PTS each.
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
