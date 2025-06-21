Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 21, 2025

June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Chicago Sky 107-86 to move to 11-4 on the season!

Sami Whitcomb led the way with 17 PTS & 5 3PM! Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally added in 16 PTS & 15 PTS respectively.

