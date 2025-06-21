Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 21, 2025
June 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Chicago Sky 107-86 to move to 11-4 on the season!
Sami Whitcomb led the way with 17 PTS & 5 3PM! Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally added in 16 PTS & 15 PTS respectively.
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 21, 2025
- Sky Lose to Mercury at Home 86-107 - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics - June 22 - Dallas Wings
- Fever, Aces Set to Meet Sunday in Las Vegas - Indiana Fever
- Seattle Tops Las Vegas, 90-83 - Seattle Storm
- Despite a Double-Double from Wilson, Las Vegas Aces Fall to Seattle, 90-83 - Las Vegas Aces
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.