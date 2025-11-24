Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC: Full Match Highlights: 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
Published on November 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union YouTube Video
Check out the Philadelphia Union Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 23, 2025
- Philadelphia Union Season Comes to a Close vs. New York City FC - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Set to Host New York City FC in Eastern Conference Final - Inter Miami CF
- Moralez Lifts New York City FC to Eastern Conference Final - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Eastern Conference Final with 0-4 Road Win against FC Cincinnati - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sees Season End against Messi, Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- No. 4 Minnesota United FC at No. 1 San Diego FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- LAFC's 2025 Season Ends in Penalty Kick Defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Western Conference Semifinal - Los Angeles FC
- 'Caps advance to first MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Season Comes to a Close vs. New York City FC
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Regular-Season Schedule
- Philadelphia Union to Host NYCFC in Conference Semifinals
- Philadelphia Union's Bradley Carnell Named 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2025 MLS Best XI