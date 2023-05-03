Peña's Two Homer Night Leads Fireflies to Comeback Win

COLUMBIA, SC - Columbia was down big, trailing 6-0 after three innings, but two homers from Erick Peña and 10 runs after the fourth inning led Columbia to a walk-off victory 10-8 over Myrtle Beach Wednesday night at Segra Park.

Erick Peña had the big hit for Columbia Wednesday night. He started the scoring for Columbia with a two-run blast that one-hopped out of Segra Park to cut Myrtle Beach's lead to 6-2. He also closed out the game with a two-run bomb to right field to win the game. It was Peña's second walk-off homer for Columbia and the Fireflies third walk-off win of the young season.

The rally started in earnest in the bottom of the eighth where the Fireflies scored four runs, starting with Dionmy Salon's fourth hit of the game. His single made it 8-4 and a balk from reliever Brandon Noriega made it 8-5. Next, David Hollie lined a single off the leg of Noriega to big Salon home and cut the Pelicans' lead to two. Jean Ramirez got the last hit of the inning, making it a one-run game.

Columbia (15-8) got a 1-2-3 top of the ninth from Chazz Martinez (W, 1-3) to keep the Pelicans at bay.

Myrtle Beach didn't waste any time offensively. After their lead-off hitter Reivaj Garcia reached on a throwing error, the Pelicans were able to score four, unearned runs off Oscar Rayo (L, 0-1) before the end of the first. The team grabbed an extra pair in the third after Felix Stevens and Miguel Pabon both doubled and scored to put the visitors up 6-0.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Ben Kudrna (1-2, 7.80 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Grant Kipp (0-2, 5.93 ERA).

