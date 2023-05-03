Kannapolis Unable to Complete Comeback in Education Day Matchup with Augusta

May 3, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers had opportunities to make a comeback late in the ninth inning, but failed to find offense as they dropped their second game in a row at home to the Augusta GreenJackets Wednesday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

LHP Shane Murphy turned in an outstanding performance on the mound, tossing five shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven and walking one. RHP Mark McLaughlin (L, 1-1) earned the loss in relief, allowing four runs on five hits, with one walk and strikeout each along the way.

Wednesday's matchup began as a pitcher's duel, with neither side able to break through until Luis Pineda added the only run of the game for the Ballers. The Kannapolis catcher notched an RBI double in the fourth inning, scoring Brooks Baldwin to push the Ballers ahead 1-0.

After Murphy was pulled from the game, Augusta broke through in the sixth inning for three runs. Ambioris Tavarez ignited the offense for the GreenJackets, blasting an RBI triple into center field, scoring Francisco Floyd to even the game at 1-1. Later in the frame, Ethan Workinger handed the visitors the lead with an RBI single that scored Tavarez, pushing Augusta on top at 2-1. A few batters later, Nick Clarno tallied an RBI single of his own, giving the GreenJackets an insured 3-1 lead.

David McCabe pushed the visitors ahead in the seventh inning with an RBI sacrifice fly, extending Augusta's lead to 4-1, in which Kannapolis failed to come back from despite a late push in the ninth inning.

The Ballers and the GreenJackets resume action on Thursday night in the third of six matchups on the week. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. in the Star Wars Night matchup, with RHP Connor McCullough (1-2, 4.05 ERA) scheduled for the start.

Fans can purchase tickets for Thursday's game or any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.