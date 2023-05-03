Birds Blanked by Fireflies 12-0

The Columbia Fireflies scored in every inning but two in Tuesday's series opener against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans as the Birds were shutout 12-0. Tuesday marks the first time the Pelicans have been shutout this season. Myrtle Beach now sits at 12-9, while Columbia moved up to 14-8.

The top three in the Pelicans' lineup did most of the work as Reivaj Garcia (2-4, 2B), Cristian Hernandez (1-4), and Moises Ballesteros (1-4, 2B) accounted for half of the eight hits. Rafael Morel (2-4) logged a multi-hit game, but the Pelicans stranded eight and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

It was a tough day for Myrtle Beach starter Michael Arias (0-2) as he lasted just 2 2/3 innings with five earned runs off five hits and five walks while also striking out five. The other three pitchers also gave up two earned runs a piece in the Pelicans' largest loss of the season.

14 hits turned into 12 runs for Columbia as five different players posted multi-hit performances. Jean Ramirez (4-4) led the team in hits from the lead-off spot with four singles while Daniel Vazquez (3-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, BB) provided the power with a pair of extra-base hits and five runs driven in.

David Sandlin (3-0) remained undefeated on the season by posting five shutout frames with four hits allowed and eight strikeouts. The Fireflies' pitching staff struck out 15 batters without a single walk in Tuesday night's performance.

Columbia got going from the jump with three runs in the first inning. After two walks put two runners on with two outs, Vazquez hit a three-run homer to left on the first pitch of his at-bat to give the Fireflies an early lead.

Two more runs came in the third for the home team as Erick Pena smacked a single to right to score runners from second and third and lengthen the lead to 5-0.

Ramirez singled for the second time with one out in the bottom of the fourth and moved to second on a balk by Angel Hernandez. He scored on Omar Hernandez's single to make it a 6-0 game.

Vazquez drew a walk to lead off the fifth, moved to second on a balk, advanced to third on a stolen base, and scored with one out in the inning on an RBI groundout by Brennon McNair.

Erian Rodriguez came out of the bullpen for Myrtle Beach in the bottom of the sixth and quickly gave up three runs in the inning. With a runner on third, Omar Hernandez doubled to left to score Levi Usher. Later in the inning, Vazquez doubled to right-center with runners on the corners to plate both runs to make it a double-digit lead at 10-0.

The final two runs came home in the eighth to complete the route. With runners on second and third, Brett Squires placed a single in right-center to score one. An RBI groundout by Vazquez completed his terrific night and put Columbia up 12-0.

The Pelicans will try and bounce back with game two of the series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

